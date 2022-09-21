Islander Cross Country Teams Run Hills at Mt. Carmel Invite

Around 120 Cross Country teams from all over California and various other states gathered at Morley Field last Saturday to run in the 42nd annual Mt. Carmel Invite. About 90% of the course is over the New Balance National Championship Course, including the infamous “Upas Street Hill.” The 3-mile course has very few flat spots, so runners continually run up or downhill.

For the Coronado boys, juniors Detrik Heidt and Rafael Roos were our top two runners, with Heidt placing 26th out of the 131 finishes in the D-2 boys’ junior race.

The rest of our boy runners are freshmen and sophomores, with Andre Pool leading that pack, followed by Oscar Alicandri, Anton Youngblood, Jack Letcher, Henry Moore, and Ellis Cole.

The combined girls’ races produced a close grouping with only a 35-second spread between the first and fifth runners. Dana Jennings and Lexie Hammond placed 33rd and 35th in the senior girls’ race with times of 23:16 and 23:32.

In the girls’ sophomore race, Jaya Jost and Eva Vinegrad, placed 28th and 34th with times of 23:22 and 23:51.

Rounding out the top five was Morgan Maske who placed 29th in the girls’ freshmen race with a time of 23:18.

A varsity cross country team consists of seven runners, and our next two were Natalia Amkie and Anna Youngblood, followed by Sierra Grella, Mia Sarchi, and Silvia Arana. Next week we’ll start the league season with our first cluster meet on Wednesday at Morley Field.

For more photos of this meet go to:

https://www.greensthings.com/XC/2022-Cross-Country/2022-Mt-Carmel-CC-Invite/





