Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 12

This past week, the Coronado Islander girls golf team had two successful league matches to go 4-4 overall and 3-0 in the Western League, putting them first in an extremely competitive league.

On Wednesday, September 14, the Islanders traveled to La Jolla Country Club to face off against the La Jolla Vikings. The course itself was immaculately well-maintained with pristine fairways and lightning fast greens. The stunning views of the Pacific Ocean combined with the rolling slopes of the course for a memorable experience.

As always, the girls put up a strong showing on unfamiliar territory. Not one of the Islanders had ever stepped foot on the country club, let alone play the course. Junior Ines Izuzquiza was medalist of the match with an impressive round of one-over par 36. Fellow junior Bella Villarin followed closely behind with a score of two-over par 37 after a handful of three-putts. Jasmine Lo carded a 44, and twins Mariella and Natalia Avanni rounded out the Islanders with scores of ten-over par 45.

Despite the challenging layout, the course rating was only 34.7, meaning that a scratch golfer would shoot, on average, 34.7 strokes for the front nine. Cumulating to a score of 207, the Islanders once again had a solid performance on unfamiliar turf. The Vikings forfeited the match due to more than one player capping their score off at double-par plus one for at least one of the holes.

The next day, the Islanders were back at their home course of Coronado Golf Course to play against league rival Scripps Ranch. Once a formidable opponent and the Islanders’ biggest competitors, the Falcons only had three players participating, resulting in an automatic forfeit and another victory for the Islanders.

Scores that day were consistent amongst the players. Izuzquiza and Villarin tied for medalist with rounds of three-over par 39 after they both found the water hazard on the par-four eighth hole. Lo was next with a solid score of six-over par 42. Mariella Avanni followed with a 43, tying her personal best for the season so far. Junior Emily Scheurer rounded out the Islanders with a score of nine-over par 45, which she has shot for the past three consecutive matches.

The Islanders are currently ranked 6th in San Diego County with a team differential of 24.15 less than four strokes behind Rancho Bernardo. The girls have also maintained their position atop the Western League leaderboard with a 3-0 record.

Next week, the Islanders are looking to compete against Our Lady of Peace at Riverwalk Golf Club on Tuesday, September 20. The girls are also looking to face their biggest competition in the Western League, Cathedral Catholic High School, on Thursday, September 22. With their home course advantage, the Islanders are hoping to stay atop the Western League standings as these two matches will be crucial to their record. Both Cathedral and OLP are trailing just behind Coronado with a spotless league record of 2-0.

Find Coronado team and individual results here.

Find CIF San Diego County Girls Golf results here.





