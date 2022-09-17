Fall Nonprofit Banner Series Installed Along Orange Avenue

Coronado’s Orange Avenue Banner Program’s fall nonprofit series, installed this week, marks major milestones for two local organizations.

The banners feature Soroptimists International and the Coronado Arts Association, both of whom are marking 75 year anniversaries. Banners will remain up through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The program, initiated in 2016 and funded through a Discover Coronado grant, displays banners on Orange Ave from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas.

Two of the five annual banner installations are open to local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the program, contact Kelly Purvis at [email protected] or by calling 619-522-2633.





