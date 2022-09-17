Saturday, September 17, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Fall Nonprofit Banner Series Installed Along Orange Avenue

By City of Coronado

Coronado’s Orange Avenue Banner Program’s fall nonprofit series, installed this week, marks major milestones for two local organizations.

The banners feature Soroptimists International and the Coronado Arts Association, both of whom are marking 75 year anniversaries. Banners will remain up through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The program, initiated in 2016 and funded through a Discover Coronado grant, displays banners on Orange Ave from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas.

Two of the five annual banner installations are open to local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the program, contact Kelly Purvis at [email protected] or by calling 619-522-2633.

 

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.