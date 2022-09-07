Cub Scout Information Round Up Night – Sept. 14

Coronado’s Cub Scout Pack 122 is celebrating more than 50 years in Coronado with a year of fun.

Pack 122 serves all youth from kindergarten (grade before first) through the fifth grade with age-appropriate activities tailored to their grade level. In addition to regular meetings, special events the whole family can look forward to during the year include two campouts, Pinewood Derby, and the Blue & Gold Banquet, a themed dinner party celebrating Scouting’s birthday.

Families who are interested in checking out Cub Scouting can learn more by visiting the annual “Round-Up” information night on Wednesday, September 14, at 6:30pm in Granzer Hall at Coronado Middle School (550 F Avenue).





