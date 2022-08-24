Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: July 2022 Coronado Market Update

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.
Report from Greater San Diego Association of Realtors

 

The Coronado real estate market update is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management services, please visit Coronado Shores Co.

 

 



Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.