Lisa Meglioli Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

Submitted by Lisa Meglioli

As a mom of five kids, my youngest being in fifth grade, I have a personal interest in the education of our schools in our community. Being so family oriented, I have always placed a high priority on education and believe it’s of utmost importance for our children as they are our future leaders. My guiding principle is that every student has a right to a high quality education and deserves a safe, happy and healthy learning environment. We are being faced with change and many challenges and I’m fully vested in protecting our children and reflecting our family community values.

Raising a big family and volunteering in Make-A-Wish Foundation I believe are a strong formation in giving me skills necessary for this position: the ability to mediate, find a good compromise, face challenges and obstacles head on, achieve the best possible outcome in difficult situations, deal with and resolve unexpected fires and navigate complicated situations. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to be an advocate for our youth and to give back to the community.

I believe students are better served when parents and families are able to play a part in the education of their children, which is why I decided run and get involved. As part of that objective, we need to strengthen parent-teacher communication which is vital and encourage an open dialogue.

My highest motivation are my kids and believe that all children deserve the highest level of education possible in the safest environment for them. My priorities are focused on providing a transparent high academic level and the overall well-being of our students. It would be an honor and privilege to be able to serve the students and families of Coronado in helping improve our local education system.

Lisa Meglioli

 

 

 



