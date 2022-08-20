Monday, August 22, 2022
Traffic Impacts Expected from Bike the Bay Event – August 28

1 min.
By City of Coronado

Drivers, bicyclists, runners, and walkers are reminded that the Bike the Bay event is set for Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride begins in San Diego at 7 am. Participants will cross the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and use Glorietta Boulevard and the bike path along Strand Way to get to the Bayshore Bikeway.

Regular Sunday morning users of the bike path along the Silver Strand are warned that it will be heavily used as a large group of riders heads toward Imperial Beach before continuing around San Diego Bay. Signs will be posted to alert the community about the upcoming event.

The ride is sponsored by the San Diego Bicycle Coalition. The bridge will remain open with one lane of vehicle traffic in each direction using westbound lanes. State Route 75 will remain open in both directions. All restrictions will be removed at approximately 10 am. Please plan accordingly.

www.bikethebay.net

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

