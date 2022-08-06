Coronado Cays RV-Resort Proposed on Grand Caribe

Submitted by Matt Zagrodzky

An RV park has been proposed for Coronado. I thought it was a joke at first, but it is true.

Here are the plans: http://www.cchoa.org/document_view.asp?id=796

The short back story is that this is Port land under lease. This particular leased area has never been developed. The leasehold owners have tried to get approval of several hotel style developments over the years. There was never community support and the negative impacts were never mitigated or addressed. They are trying again.

I believe the Port will be receiving public input at an upcoming meeting. [Editor’s Note: Consideration of this item was delayed to the Port Commission’s Sept. 13 meeting.]

If anyone in Coronado is against the development of an RV park in Coronado, please consider signing this petition:

https://www.change.org/p/coronado-cays-against-rv-park-resort?recruiter=325631004&recruited_by_id=b275c7a0-18a2-11e5-83ac-df86f746e572

