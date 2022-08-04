Maintaining Brain Health – August 18

You’re never too young to start paying attention to brain health, and it’s never too late to make changes to improve brain health, which results in a better quality of life. Join Sharp Coronado Hospital clinicians from the Senior Intensive Outpatient program for an informative presentation on “Maintaining Brain Health.”

Attendees will learn about cognitive functioning as we age and what we can do to “love” our brains. Self care is important at all ages and this is a great opportunity to learn about thoughtful care for your mind. A Sharp Coronado Hospital Mindful Café chef will also give a delicious healthful cooking demonstration and will provide samples!

This Sharp Coronado Hospital presentation will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center and is free to the public. If you would like to learn more about how you can care for your mind as you age, head over to the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street on Thursday, August 18 at 3 pm. For more information, call 619-522-7343.





