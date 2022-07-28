Postnatal Vitamins and New Moms

Supplements can help to provide a healthy balance of vitamins and minerals that you may not be getting enough of through the foods you eat. It’s always best for you to get these nutrients from your diet, but sometimes you might need a little help, especially if you follow a special diet such as veganism.

Before undertaking any changes to your health, it’s always best to seek guidance from your doctor. Even though vitamins and minerals are necessary for your body to perform its countless processes, taking too many of certain vitamins can do more harm than good.

Although there are several different options available for expecting moms, the same variety for postnatal vitamins isn’t as widespread. Considering how much more support you need from the constant exhaustion, interrupted sleep and the new routine you’re trying to settle into, it’s no surprise postnatal vitamins are important.

Once you have a baby, there are different demands on your changing body, such as breastfeeding, and having an adequate balance of vitamins will help your body heal and recover from giving birth. Vitamins are a valuable source of energy, help strengthen your immune system and improve bone density.

Taking Care Of Yourself

Being a new mom introduces a whole new realm of stress and anxiety. Especially first-time mothers can be utterly overwhelmed by the new demands on their bodies and time. Having some idea of what to expect of your mind and body as you embark on this new and beautiful journey, can make the adventure less of a shock.

Before giving birth, your hormones are at an all-time high, just as after giving birth they can sink to new lows. It’s important to know that what you’re feeling is normal. It’s not uncommon to have baby blues because your hormones are all over the place. Be patient with yourself and your new role and don’t be afraid to ask for help or accept the help that’s offered. It will take months for your hormones to get back into balance. If you are having an especially difficult time with mood swings, irritability and overwhelming low feelings, reach out to your doctor. A healthcare professional can get you the help you need.

Many women struggle with anemia (low blood iron) during and after pregnancy. Iron is an essential mineral to help your body oxygenate your blood. Make sure you get your fill of dark green vegetables as part of your balanced diet and supplement with vitamins as needed. It’s not uncommon for your body to take 6-8 months or more to stabilize normal iron levels.

With as much time and energy as a baby needs, be sure to take care of yourself as well. You still need your rest, even though it may be broken initially. Resting when you can will help keep exhaustion in check and improve energy levels. The same can be said for eating a healthy diet, drinking plenty of water and getting exercise. A nice walk through a park with your new bundle of joy can be beneficial for both of you.

Trying to drink 16 cups of water a day will prevent dehydration. The more water you drink, the less likely your milk production will slow down. If you are struggling to get your water intake, get yourself in the habit of having a glass of water before and after feeding.

Healing

Childbirth takes a lot out of you physically, emotionally and mentally. To stay as healthy as you can, supplement a balanced diet with postnatal supplements, rest, exercise and sufficient water. It will all help you to heal and enjoy your new and rewarding role as a mother.





