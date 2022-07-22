Friday, July 22, 2022
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Perfect Beach Home Steps Away From the Sand

3 min.

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

CORONADO SHORES El Camino #403

Check out our listing in El Camino Tower
1830 Avenida Del Mundo #403

$1,150,000
1 Bed / 1 Bath (770 Sq Ft.)

Perfect Beach Home steps away from the sand off the beautiful Coronado beaches. The kitchen flows into the light and bright living room which opens to a large balcony. Enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the views of the San Diego skyline. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet, with lots of storage! The beach front building provides 24hr security and has a storage unit for your beach toys. This is one of the few units with TWO tandem parking spaces. The community offers tennis courts, pools, Jacuzzi, a gym and a sauna (Shores amenities). Located Walking distance to Hotel Del Coronado and Coronado Village! Click here for all pictures of property!

Listed at $1,150,000
If interested please contact our listing agents,
Martha Kuenhold(619) 987-7725 (CalDRE #01369875)
Raquel Fernandez(619) 453-4513 (CalDRE #01945891)

The Coronado Shores Co. (DRE #00658736) is a boutique real estate brokerage that originally built the 10 towers at the Coronado Shores, now we sell & lease them! Our bread and butter are the Shores, but our sales and leasing agents have years of experience with Real Estate transactions throughout San Diego County.

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

 

 



Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.