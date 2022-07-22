Real Estate: Perfect Beach Home Steps Away From the Sand

Check out our listing in El Camino Tower

1830 Avenida Del Mundo #403

$1,150,000

1 Bed / 1 Bath (770 Sq Ft.)

Perfect Beach Home steps away from the sand off the beautiful Coronado beaches. The kitchen flows into the light and bright living room which opens to a large balcony. Enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the views of the San Diego skyline. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet, with lots of storage! The beach front building provides 24hr security and has a storage unit for your beach toys. This is one of the few units with TWO tandem parking spaces. The community offers tennis courts, pools, Jacuzzi, a gym and a sauna (Shores amenities). Located Walking distance to Hotel Del Coronado and Coronado Village! Click here for all pictures of property!

Listed at $1,150,000

If interested please contact our listing agents,

Martha Kuenhold – (619) 987-7725 (CalDRE #01369875)

Raquel Fernandez – (619) 453-4513 (CalDRE #01945891)

The Coronado Shores Co. (DRE #00658736) is a boutique real estate brokerage that originally built the 10 towers at the Coronado Shores, now we sell & lease them! Our bread and butter are the Shores, but our sales and leasing agents have years of experience with Real Estate transactions throughout San Diego County.

We built them. We sell them. We lease them.





