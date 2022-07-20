Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill Recommits Itself to its Community Following the Pandemic

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill, the sustainable seafood restaurant located in the landmark former Hotel del Coronado boathouse on Glorietta Bay, has resumed its hands-on affiliations with more than a dozen local nonprofits after being closed for much of 2021 because of the pandemic.

Originally opened in 2014, Bluewater Boathouse specializes in up to 40 varieties of sustainable seafood and shellfish, often serving Pacific swordfish and other fresh varieties caught by the company’s Pilikia fishing vessel. In addition to San Diego’s freshest fish either simply grilled or in original recipes created by Executive Chef Ernie Acosta, the restaurant differentiates itself through community involvement, and has significantly expanded its partnerships with Coronado-area organizations since COVID-19.

According to Derik Morse, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill partner and proprietor, the staff of more than 100 chefs, cooks, servers, hosts and hostesses has supported 15 events, groups or small businesses in need since reopening for business in 2021.

“Bluewater Boathouse has been honored to be part of the Coronado community, and to have actively supported that community, for more than eight years,” said Morse. “These local alliances have given us a starting place to get involved again – and are even more important now after two years of not being able to give back in the face-to-face, traditional sense.”

The restaurant’s local partners include the Pacific Animal Welfare Society of Coronado (PAWS); Helen Woodward Animal Center; San Diego Council on Literacy; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; SEALKids, supporting the sons and daughters of Navy SEALs; Las Primeras; FOCUS San Diego/Coronado and the San Diego Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

During and since the pandemic, Bluewater Boathouse provided fresh seafood, financial or other support to the 2021 Coronado Island Film Festival, a local golf tournament supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society MS Dinner Auction. The restaurant has provided hundreds of box lunches to the Coronado Fire Department, Coronado Barbers and the Port of San Diego Harbor Master and actively supports the Coronado City Council and Coronado High School men’s and women’s sports teams.

According to Morse, the emphasis on local continues on the menu with a number of only-in-Coronado seafood varieties, which change throughout the season, and a Bluewater Boathouse Mud Pie that pays homage to the famous dessert served by the Chart House when the restaurant occupied the Hotel del Coronado boathouse between 1968 and 2001.

Bluewater Boathouse hosts a monthly Second Tuesday Tasting that pairs fresh seafood and shellfish in season with wines and beers from local producers, and other local events. Morse also remarked about the fanfare that happens when a whole swordfish captured by the Pilikia is carted through the front door to the kitchen. “We’re a fresh-fish restaurant so we make a deal each time a humanely harpooned swordfish arrives. Those lucky enough to be here for our ‘swordfish show’ can join in on the celebration.”

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill is located at 1701 Strand Way in Coronado, and open Tuesday through Sunday daily from 11am to 9pm for lunch and dinner. It offers a full bar featuring local wines, beers and spirits; an outdoor, over-the-water dining patio with sweeping water views; an event space, contemporary coastal casual vibe and pet-friendly policy. Happy hour is Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 3 to 6pm in the bar and bar patio only.

Bluewater Boathouse guests arriving by boat can use the guest dock at the adjacent Seaforth Boat Rentals on Glorietta Bay for a nominal fee.

For hours, menus and full restaurant details, visit the Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill website.





