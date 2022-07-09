Coronado Crime Report (June 25 through July 1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported. A vehicle hit two parked vehicles.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Abandoned Vessel Found on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

Panga boat found on shore.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Burglary Report on E Avenue

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and A Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on 8th Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported. One vehicle involved.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

6/25/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Pomona Avenue

24 year old male

6/25/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

23 year old male

6/25/2022: Assault – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue

29 year old male

6/27/2022: Driving Without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

6/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

6/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

30 year old male

6/29/2022: Driving Without a License and Failing to Provide Information After a Traffic Accident – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

36 year old male

6/29/2022: Underage Possession of Cannabis – Infraction on 1000 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

6/30/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Attempt to Evade a Pursuing Police Officer – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Palm Avenue

65 year old male

6/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Halfpenny Lane

28 year old male

7/1/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

36 year old male

7/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue

26 year old male

7/1/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Avenida De Las Arenas

23 year old male





