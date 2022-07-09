Coronado Crime Report (June 25 through July 1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported. A vehicle hit two parked vehicles.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Abandoned Vessel Found on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
Panga boat found on shore.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported theft from vehicle.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Burglary Report on E Avenue
Victim reported theft from vehicle.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and A Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on 8th Street
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported. One vehicle involved.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
6/25/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Pomona Avenue
24 year old male
6/25/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
23 year old male
6/25/2022: Assault – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue
29 year old male
6/27/2022: Driving Without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
31 year old male
6/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street
20 year old male
6/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
30 year old male
6/29/2022: Driving Without a License and Failing to Provide Information After a Traffic Accident – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
36 year old male
6/29/2022: Underage Possession of Cannabis – Infraction on 1000 block of 1st Street
20 year old male
6/30/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Attempt to Evade a Pursuing Police Officer – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Palm Avenue
65 year old male
6/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Halfpenny Lane
28 year old male
7/1/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
36 year old male
7/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue
26 year old male
7/1/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Avenida De Las Arenas
23 year old male