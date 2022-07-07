County Calls for Vigilance as COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Increase

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is seeing significant recent spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases, prompting officials to call for more vigilance.

Lab-confirmed coronavirus cases remain near 10,000 per week, but it is important to note that this figure does not include antigen tests many people now take at home. Results from home tests are not tracked by the County and those that do get reported are listed in the probable case count, not the lab-confirmed case counts published by the County.

The County has also seen an increase in reinfections, San Diegans who have tested positive for COVID-19 several times throughout the pandemic. National data shows that prior infection does not necessarily prevent reinfection with some of the newer virus variants.

Hospitalizations for COVID-related illness are also on the rise, up 66 percent in the last 30 days. New ICU admissions rose 68 percent during that same time frame.

“Due to the increased level of community transmission, including reinfections, we strongly recommend masking, especially in crowded spaces or around family, friends and colleagues who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Cameron Kaiser, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. “Our best bet in preventing hospitalizations and deaths is to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and isolating from others when sick.”

Vaccinations are available to everyone six months of age and older. Boosters are available for everyone age five and older. Those 50 and older, and those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, are encouraged to get a second booster four months after their initial booster.

COVID-19 Treatment

A variety of treatment options are available to San Diegans who test positive for COVID-19. Treatment is recommended for high-risk individuals because it can prevent illness from progressing to the point where an individual needs hospital services. Timely treatment also lowers the risk of dying from COVID.

Oral medications, in the form of pills, and monoclonal antibodies, in the form of an intravenous infusion, are available at multiple locations and community pharmacies across San Diego. Antiviral pills should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.

To determine which treatment is best for you, talk to your doctor or health care provider, or call 2-1-1 to find a provider.

Vaccination Progress:

Received at least one shot: Close to 2.99 million or 94.9% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated.

of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated: Over 2.64 million or 84.0% .

. Boosters administered: 1,385,514 or 57.5% of 2,408,140 eligible San Diegans.

of 2,408,140 eligible San Diegans. More vaccination information can be found at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Deaths:

16 additional deaths were reported since the last report on June 30. The region’s total is 5,357.

Of the 16 additional deaths, eight were women and eight were men. They died between Jan. 10 and June 30, 2022; six of the deaths occurred in the past two weeks.

Six of the people who died were 80 years or older, six were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, and three were in their 50s.

11 were fully vaccinated and five were not.

All had underlying medical conditions.

Cases, Case Rates, Hospitalizations and Testing:

3,050 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County in the past two days (July 5 to July 6, 2022).

9,763 cases were reported in the past week (June 30 through July 6) compared to 11,019 infections identified the previous week (June 23 through June 29).

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 44.75 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 25.87 for fully vaccinated people, and 84.07 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

8,995 tests were reported to the County on July 2, and the percentage of new positive cases was 14.9% (Data through July 2).

The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases, among tests reported through July 2, is 13.1%.

Source: County of San Diego





