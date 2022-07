Check out this great video celebrating the many, many activities that filled Monday, July 4th, 2022! Thanks to Tony Perri and Surf’s Up Studios for sharing. And thanks to Coronado Fourth of July and the City of Coronado for all they do to make Independence Day so special!

In addition, a Coronado Times reader shared some photos with us and we’ve chosen a few to share here. Thanks to AJ Spatz for sharing these great images!