Best of Coronado Island Voting is Now Open (July 6-20th)

Across Coronado Island, the search is on for the best restaurants, shops, gyms, services and countless other types of businesses. There hasn’t been a “BEST OF” for Coronado for many years and the response for nominations was enormous. Nominations for this year’s contest began June 15th and closed last Friday. Over 450 businesses across 125 categories were nominated!

Voting for the first annual Best of Coronado Island contest, presented by CMG

Mortgage, Inc., begins today. Whether you’re an owner, an employee, a customer or a

fan, this is your opportunity to let your voice be heard. Visit BestofCoronadoIsland.com

to cast your ballot.

Voting will be online and continue through July 20. Visitors can vote in every category daily and are invited to return every day to support their favorite local businesses.

Although the contest is a fun way for locals to support their favorite spots, it took on a

greater purpose amid the pandemic. Best of Coronado Island celebrates the ingenuity

and resolve that business owners have shown as they improvise, repurpose and

overcome obstacles to continue serving their customers. Small businesses are an

invaluable thread in the fabric of Coronado Island and rely upon the community’s

support.

Gold and silver award winners will be crowned within 10 consolidated categories:

● Activities and Entertainment

● Business and Professional Services

● Food and Beverage

● General Services

● Home and Garden

● Lifestyle and Beauty

● Medical

● School

● Shopping

● Vehicle and Services

Winners will be announced and featured online at BestofCoronadoIsland.com, and

published in the Best of Coronado Island winners magazine on October 12th. Best of

Coronado Island plans to publish over 5,000 copies of the glossy, full-color volume that

will be distributed throughout the community. Along with showcasing the winners, the

magazine is designed to serve as a guidebook for both locals and visitors seeking the

very best that the area has to offer.

Voting is open from July 6-20 at BestofCoronadoIsland.com

The contest is produced by Elite Insights and we have partnered with these local organizations in Coronado: The Coronado Times, Coronado MainStreet, Coronado Happenings Facebook Group and The 92118 Facebook Group.





