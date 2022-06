The Coronado Art Association presented a $1000 scholarship to graduating Coronado High School student Natalia Quiroz to continue her artistic endeavors.

Natalia was thrilled to be presented with the check and shared that she would be continuing her art studies this fall at the LA Art Institute.

The CAA is a 501c3 non profit corporation celebrating 75 years of civic service in Coronado.



Submitted by Coronado Art Association