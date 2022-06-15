Best of Coronado Island Launches Today – Nominate Your Favorite Businesses

Nominations for Best of Coronado Island 2022 are underway and will continue through July 1st. Whether you’re an owner, an employee, a customer or a fan, this is the opportunity to let your voice be heard. Submit you nominations for Coronado businesses at BestofCoronadoIsland.com.

The pandemic continues to present extraordinary challenges for many small businesses, and the Best of Coronado Island contest is a celebration of the companies that have endured, innovated, and found new and better ways to serve their customers.

After all nominations are received, voting will begin on July 6th. Visitors may cast one vote per subcategory and are invited to return every day through July 20th to support their favorite local businesses. Gold and Silver award winners will be crowned in over 125 subcategories, classified within ten consolidated categories:

Activities and Entertainment

Business & Professional Services

Food and Beverage

General Services

Home and Garden

Lifestyle and Beauty

Medical

School

Shopping

Vehicle and Services

As with any competition, credibility is vital, and so the entire process will be handled by Elite Insights – an independent, third-party technology company that will ensure accurate results, while preventing fraudulent votes.

Winners will be announced and featured online at BestofCoronadoIsland.com, and published in the Best of Coronado Island winners guide on October 12th. Best of Coronado Island will publish over 5,000 copies of the glossy, full-color volume that will be distributed throughout the community.

Along with showcasing the winners, the magazine is designed to serve as a guidebook for both locals and visitors seeking the very best that the area has to offer.

The contest is produced by Elite Insights and we have partnered with these local organizations in Coronado: The Coronado Times, Coronado MainStreet, Coronado Happenings Facebook Group and The 92118 Facebook Group.

Nominate your favorite Coronado businesses by visiting: BestofCoronadoIsland.com.





