San Diego Airport Terminal 1 Pedestrian Bridge and Parking Lot Closure

Please be advised of the following construction impacts at San Diego International Airport (SAN):

On June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot and pedestrian bridge that links the parking lot to the terminal and ground transportation island will close permanently. A new crosswalk and traffic light to replace the pedestrian bridge will be activated in front of Terminal 1. Between June 15 and July 9, SAN volunteers will be stationed outside Terminal 1 to assist arriving and departing passengers navigate detours around Terminal 1.

Passengers are encouraged to prepare for traffic congestion and delays when traveling to Terminal 1. SAN recommends that passengers arrive early for their flight and to use caution when traveling through the work area.

Parking at the airport is extremely limited. Below are suggested options for SAN passengers:

Use public transit to the airport. There are more ways than ever to get to and from the airport on public transit. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a convenient last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport. MTS is also offering free rides on the 992 bus from the airport to downtown this summer.

Get dropped off /picked up. Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Taxi, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.

If parking at SAN, make parking reservations ahead of time. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals in an efficient manner. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking. The New T1 Parking Plaza is expected to open fall of 2024.

This construction is an important part of SAN’s New T1 project that will replace the current Terminal 1 with a modern and efficient facility that will improve the airport experience and complete the transformation of San Diego’s air transportation gateway. The first phase of the New T1 project is set to be completed in 2025 with the project’s full completion anticipated in late 2028.

Terminal 1 Airlines Terminal 2 East Airlines Terminal 2 West Airlines Frontier Airlines Alaska Airlines Air Canada Southwest Airlines Allegiant Air British Airways Spirit Airlines American Airlines Delta Air Lines Sun Country Airlines Hawaiian Airlines Japan Airlines JetBlue Airways Lufthansa Swoop United Airlines WestJet Airlines

To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.





