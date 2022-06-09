Get Rolling with Recreation’s Adult Trips

Get ready to explore new areas of San Diego this summer without the hassle of planning and driving. The John D. Spreckels Center has scheduled fun outdoor adventures for adults 50+ to enjoy.

The first trip is a Trails and Ales hike scheduled Thursday, June 16 to San Elijo Lagoon and Las Olas Restaurant. A City van will depart at 8:15 am for San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center. Upon arrival participants will have the opportunity to meet local wildlife with the assistance of an animal handler and will then embark on their three-mile hike. This trail is rated easy to moderate. Participants will wind down by stopping at Las Olas Restaurant afterward. Lunch and drinks are not included in the $50 resident or $60 nonresident trip cost.

Learn about homegrown oysters at Carlsbad Aquafarm Tour and Tasting on Tuesday, July 19. This trip will include a “Farm Discovery Walk” where guests will be shown the techniques and equipment used for the growth and harvesting of oysters. Participants will attend an oyster shucking class and enjoy oyster tastings with spices and lemon. A staff driven van will depart at 11 am and return at 2 pm. The cost for residents is $48 and $58 for nonresidents.

Join us on the ever-popular Trails and Ales excursion to Lake Poway Loop and Mainstream Bar & Grill on Tuesday, July 26. This three-mile hike is rated easy to moderate. After burning energy and calories, we’ll refuel at Mainstream Bar and Grill. Lunch and drinks are not included in the cost of the $50 resident or $60 nonresident trip cost.

All trips meet at 1019 Seventh Street for departure in a 12-passenger city van. For more details visit Coronado.ca.us/Spreckels to see the Adult Summer Brochure. Trips can be found on page 52. For more information or to register over the phone, call (619) 522-7343.





