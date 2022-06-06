Thank You Coronado Schools

Submitted by Patrice Makovic

Now that our Coronado school year is coming to an end, I want to take a moment to thank the teachers and staff for the hard work they did this year. Under the trying circumstances engendered by the pandemic, they dedicated themselves to the education of our children, engaging with them in positive ways and adapting to difficult new conditions.

The public schools in Coronado are some of the finest in California. They are a huge part of what makes our city a great place to live.

So many of us.. students, parents and friends.. are grateful for the professionalism and service.

Patrice Makovic





