San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 Parking Lot Closure

If you’re traveling out of San Diego International Airport (SAN), be advised of the following construction impacts:

As of June 5, the Terminal 1 parking lot at SAN will close to incoming traffic. All cars remaining in the lot need to exit by June 14.

On June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot and pedestrian bridge that links the parking lot to the terminal and ground transportation island will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

Parking at the airport is extremely limited. Below are suggested options for SAN passengers:

If parking at SAN, make parking reservations ahead of time. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals in an efficient manner. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking. The New T1 Parking Plaza is expected to open fall of 2024.

Use public transit to the airport. There are more ways than ever to get to and from the airport on public transit. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a convenient last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport.

Get dropped off /picked up. Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Taxi, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.

This construction is an important part of SAN’s New T1 project that will replace the current Terminal 1 with a modern and efficient facility that will improve the airport experience and complete the transformation of San Diego’s air transportation gateway. Passengers should expect major construction and changes at the airport through the end of 2024. To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.





