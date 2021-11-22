Monday, November 22, 2021
EntertainmentTravel

“San Diego Flyer” Electric Bus Service Between Old Town Transit Center and San Diego International Airport

By Managing Editor

Source: San Diego International Airportairport Flyer Electric Shuttle

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) is celebrating the launch of the “San Diego Flyer,” a free to customers electric shuttle bus service between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Old Town Transit Center. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes. Pick up and drop-offs are timed to meet the first and last Trolley, Coasters, Amtrak trains, and MTS buses with the first pick up at 4:45 am and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 am.

“The San Diego Flyer will provide a seamless connection between the airport and the Old Town Transit Center, ensuring passengers have an efficient way to get to the airport,” said Kimberly Becker, Airport Authority President and CEO. “This is one of the many ways the Airport Authority is working to improve passenger access to SAN and we hope passengers coming or going from the airport will take advantage of this complimentary service.”

The San Diego Flyer shuttle buses are recognizable through a branded light orange wrap adorned with plane icons, the word “Flyer” across the side of the buses, and the SAN logo. Currently, the buses stop at Old Town Transit Center, Terminal 1, and Terminal 2. Passengers at SAN will be picked up and dropped off at transportation islands at each terminal. The stops and intervals of service will be assessed and shuttle service will be adjusted to meet increased demand if needed.

The service is provided on six 2019 Endera E-450 Electric Vehicle (EV) Cutaway Shuttles which will be powered by 100 percent sustainable energy through charging stations located on airport property. The EV shuttles are equipped with air conditioning, luggage racks, and an ADA ramp.

The more information about the San Diego Flyer, please visit san.org/to-from/Public-Transportation#1178347-old-town-shuttle.

Source: San Diego International Airport



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.