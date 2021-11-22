“San Diego Flyer” Electric Bus Service Between Old Town Transit Center and San Diego International Airport

Source: San Diego International Airport

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) is celebrating the launch of the “San Diego Flyer,” a free to customers electric shuttle bus service between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Old Town Transit Center. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes. Pick up and drop-offs are timed to meet the first and last Trolley, Coasters, Amtrak trains, and MTS buses with the first pick up at 4:45 am and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 am.

“The San Diego Flyer will provide a seamless connection between the airport and the Old Town Transit Center, ensuring passengers have an efficient way to get to the airport,” said Kimberly Becker, Airport Authority President and CEO. “This is one of the many ways the Airport Authority is working to improve passenger access to SAN and we hope passengers coming or going from the airport will take advantage of this complimentary service.”

The San Diego Flyer shuttle buses are recognizable through a branded light orange wrap adorned with plane icons, the word “Flyer” across the side of the buses, and the SAN logo. Currently, the buses stop at Old Town Transit Center, Terminal 1, and Terminal 2. Passengers at SAN will be picked up and dropped off at transportation islands at each terminal. The stops and intervals of service will be assessed and shuttle service will be adjusted to meet increased demand if needed.

The service is provided on six 2019 Endera E-450 Electric Vehicle (EV) Cutaway Shuttles which will be powered by 100 percent sustainable energy through charging stations located on airport property. The EV shuttles are equipped with air conditioning, luggage racks, and an ADA ramp.

