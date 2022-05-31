Tuesday, May 31, 2022
End of Season Track Banquet Awards

By George Green

At the track banquet last Wednesday, senior Zane Delcore repeated as the boy’s MVP, a title he also won last season. Sophomore Lindsey Balsley won the girl’s MVP title. Both excelled in the 300-meter hurdles. Lindsey won the CIF D-3 championship race, and Zane placed third. Both were the high point scorers for their teams.

Lindsey Balsley and Zane Delcore are the Track MVP athletes for 2022

Donny Couts won an award for setting a new school record in the discus throw. Tatum Wade won an award for winning both the shot put and discus throw at the league championships. Four-Year coaches awards went to distance runners Conor Youngblood and Lily Clemons. Most Improved awards went to Dana Jennings and Jacob Benoit. Gio Navarro and Maya Voltin also received special recognition.

The ten graduating seniors received engraved batons signifying moving on. The departing seniors are Delcore, Couts, Navarro, Clemons, Youngblood, Wade, Jorge Vorce, Race Schwartz, Joe Garcia, and Asa Valdivia.

Graduating Seniors

Here is a link to all of the awards given at the banquet.

 

 



