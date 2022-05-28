So, What’s Your Story?

Have you been meaning to write down stories from your life and just haven’t yet? If so, we have a class geared towards helping you get started! This summer, Author Deb Nordlie, 2022 Writing Contest Winner for the Reader, is bringing her wisdom and wit to offer “It’s Your Story to Tell – A Class About You.” This class is designed to get new writers started as it will focus on a new story each Monday in the month of June.

Bring your writing materials and let Deb guide you in putting your thoughts into written form with her creative writing memoirs class located at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. Class begins June 6 from 6-7:30 pm and is open to all adults. Cost for the four sessions is $50 for residents and $60 for nonresidents. Come and be inspired as you share and improve upon the stories you have been meaning to write. You won’t regret leaving your family a piece of your history.





