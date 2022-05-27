Major Construction in Front of Terminal 1 Will Impact Visitors Going To and From the Airport

Visitors to Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport (SAN) should expect major construction and changes in front of Terminal 1 beginning June 5 and extending through the end of 2024. Passengers are urged to plan ahead for getting to and from Terminal 1.

Among the changes:

Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot will close to incoming traffic on June 5 and all cars remaining in the lot will need to exit by June 14. As of June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot will be permanently closed.

Also on June 15, the pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that currently takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island, will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

This construction is an important part of SAN’s New Terminal 1 project that will replace the current facility and will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive on to the airport property.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is anticipating a record-breaking number of passengers (post-COVID-19) to pass through the terminals during the summer months. Tips for getting to and from the airport are provided below.

“We expect an increased number of passengers beginning as early as Memorial Day weekend,” said Kimberly Becker, Authority President and CEO. “We are ready to welcome all who will be traveling during the summer months. However, construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1. Passengers should plan ahead and expect that construction and lack of on-site parking will create delays whether traveling to or from either of the terminals at SAN. We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it.”

Below are options for getting to and from SAN.

If parking at SAN, make parking reservations ahead of time. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals in an efficient manner. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking. The New T1 Parking Plaza is expected to open fall of 2024.

Use public transit to the airport. There are more ways than ever to get to and from the airport on public transit. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a convenient last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport.

RELATED:

Get dropped off /picked up. Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Taxi, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at Terminal 1. During this time, be hyperaware of directional signage as drop-off and pick-up lanes will be impacted.

The New T1 will replace the current Terminal 1 with a modern and efficient facility that will improve your airport experience and complete the transformation of San Diego’s air transportation gateway. The project also includes improvements to the airfield, and transportation improvements to make it easier to get to and from the airport.

To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.

RELATED:

Source: San Diego International Airport





