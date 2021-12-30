New T1 Construction Impacts Parking at San Diego International Airport

San Diego International Airport’s construction for its new Terminal 1 (New T1) will impact parking beginning January 3, 2022.

The Cell Phone Lot will be relocated to the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road. After waiting in the Cell Phone Lot, follow the signs to the exit, exit left onto Spruance Road, turn left on McCain, and then turn left at the light onto North Harbor Drive to head South back to Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 to meet passengers.

Due to the relocation, the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot on McCain Road will no longer be available to passengers wanting to park beyond the one-hour courtesy allowed. The only available Terminal 2 parking will be in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza.

On January 10, 2022, the Terminal 1 Parking Lot will partially close and so parking will be limited. Passengers flying from Terminal 1 should consider parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza. Passengers utilizing Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying out of Terminal 1 can take the new Terminal Loop Shuttle which is available to transport passengers back and forth between Terminal 1 and the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza. The shuttles operate every 10 minutes and pick-up areas are curbside at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. From the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza, park your car and proceed to the ground level. Cross the terminal roadway and catch the shuttle curbside directly in front of Terminal 2 baggage claim. From Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, catch the shuttle directly in front of baggage claim. Curbside Valet at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 will also be available beginning January 10. Valet reservations may be accessed here.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to reserve a Terminal 2 Parking Plaza parking space ahead of time through the airport’s reservation system which can be accessed from san.org. Please note, reservations cannot be made for Terminal 1; only for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza.

The San Diego Flyer is a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes. Pick up and drop-offs are timed to meet the first and last Trolley, Coasters, Amtrak trains, and MTS busses with the first pick up at 4:45 am and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 am.





