Calling all Junior Chefs

Parents, here is your chance to get your young ones excited about cooking!

Cooking Round the World is hosting an exciting array of culinary camps at the Coronado Community Center this summer. Instructors will share their love for culture, diversity and imagination with a gastronome twist. Children ages 6-13 years old will receive expert instruction while they learn a necessary life-skill in a creative and fun way.

With so many choices, it may be hard to choose just one camp. Themes include: Star Wars, Harry Potter, the Cartoon Network, the Marvel Universe and Disney. Junior chefs will mix and make dishes like Toy Story Pizza Planet Pizza, Butter Beer Pancakes, Spiderman Pretzel Webs, Naruto Ramen Noodle Bowls and much more. There will even be a camp completely dedicated to International Baking where sweet and savory dishes meet.

Future chefs will learn to chop, beat, whip and develop many other culinary skills required for preparation of each recipe. What a great way for children to gain an understanding of kitchen safety – such as proper knife use, how to prevent burns and how to keep food from growing germs that will make you sick.

Send your child on “a trip to Hogwarts, to the Multiverse, the Dark Side of the Galaxy, the Happiest Place on Earth or Around the World” in a cooking camp this summer. Camps are offered at the Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way, Monday through Friday between the weeks of June 27 and August 12, 2022.

For more information or to view the many camps available, check out the City of Coronado’s brochure at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





