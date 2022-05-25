Memorial Day Services at Star Park – Schedule

Memorial Day services take place Monday, May 30, at 10 am. A series of tributes begin with a Call to Order, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem (performed by Coronado High School’s Deanna Haala) and Retiring of Colors.

Following the Invocation there is the traditional reading of General Logan’s 11th General Order, which signifies the beginning of Memorial Day and its long history.

The event, which takes about 90 minutes to complete, also includes a reading of the 23rd Psalm, reading of a City Proclamation by Mayor Richard Bailey, recognition of active duty military, veterans, and a guest speaker. This year’s speaker is Major General Roger B. Turner Jr., USMC.

Memorial tributes are put in place, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. The event closes with Ms. Deanna Haala singing the National Anthem, and a Benediction.

Guests are invited to bring their own folding chairs. Some chairs will be made available on a first come basis. After the event, the VFW Post 2422 invites everyone to their location at 557 Orange Avenue, to enjoy food and drink.

Memorial Day services were first held in 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers. Memorial Day is a federal holiday. It is a time when we, as a nation, gather to mourn U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in American wars.

In Coronado, Memorial Day has been held since 1932, during the Great Depression. Annually, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Coronado Post 2422) schedules an event in Star Park that is attended by military families and veterans far and wide.

For more information, contact VFW Post 2422 at 619-435-6917.





