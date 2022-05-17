Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Five Islanders Advance to CIF Track & Field Finals

By George Green

The only purpose of the Track & Field prelims held last Saturday at Mt. Miguel HS was to advance the top nine athletes in each event to the CIF finals this Saturday at Mt. Carmel High School. We’ll be sending five athletes to compete in seven events. Sophomore Lindsey Balsley advanced in the 300-meter hurdles by placing second with 48.30 seconds and fifth in the long jump with 16 feet one-half inch.

Lindsey Balsley qualified in the 300 hurdles and long jump for the CIF Finals

Senior Tatum Wade moved on in both the shot put (27’-11.75”) and the discus throw (81’-8”). Although “winning” the prelims doesn’t have any bearing on the finals, we had two athletes with the best marks of the day.

Tatum Wade qualified for the CIF finals in both the shot put and discus throw.

Senior Donny Couts threw 139 feet 8 inches in the discus throw, and senior Zane Delcore had the best time in the 300-meter hurdles with 41.40 seconds. Our fifth athlete to advance is sophomore Jack Delcore, who placed fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Donny Couts had the top throw of the day to advance to the CIF Finals in the discus throw.
Zane Delcore clocked the top time of the day for the 300-meter hurdles to advance to the CIF Finals.
Jack Delcore advanced to the CIF finals in the 110-merter hurdles.

 

 



