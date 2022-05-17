Five Islanders Advance to CIF Track & Field Finals

The only purpose of the Track & Field prelims held last Saturday at Mt. Miguel HS was to advance the top nine athletes in each event to the CIF finals this Saturday at Mt. Carmel High School. We’ll be sending five athletes to compete in seven events. Sophomore Lindsey Balsley advanced in the 300-meter hurdles by placing second with 48.30 seconds and fifth in the long jump with 16 feet one-half inch.

Senior Tatum Wade moved on in both the shot put (27’-11.75”) and the discus throw (81’-8”). Although “winning” the prelims doesn’t have any bearing on the finals, we had two athletes with the best marks of the day.

Senior Donny Couts threw 139 feet 8 inches in the discus throw, and senior Zane Delcore had the best time in the 300-meter hurdles with 41.40 seconds. Our fifth athlete to advance is sophomore Jack Delcore, who placed fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles.





