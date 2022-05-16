Bay Bridge Run Results and Video

The Navy’s Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk, hosted by the Navy Region Southwest Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Program, was held on Sunday morning, May 15. The unique 4-mile run/walk has a one-of-a-kind spectacular panoramic view as participants make their way to Coronado’s beautiful Tidelands Park from downtown San Diego over the Coronado Bay Bridge. During the finish line celebration, runners received a Finisher’s medal, event T-shirt, and enjoyed perusing sponsor booths.

Find race results HERE.

KBDroneServices was there to capture the event from above:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Bitar (@kbdroneservices)

MWR provides healthy and affordable fitness and recreation opportunities at each of the five Navy bases in San Diego County. MWR operates multiple fitness centers, swimming pools and beaches movie theaters, bowling lanes, golf courses, discount ticket offices, marina, single sailor programs, outdoor gear rental, Navy Getaways, youth and teen recreation centers, child care centers, food and beverage facilities and more.

MWR is also the event planner for the military. Beyond the Bridge Run, MWR produces fitness and sporting competitions, educational activities, military child appreciation events, on-going Community Recreation trips, leisure skill classes and recreation programs and seasonal celebrations such as the Spring Fling, Freedom Festival, Beach Bash and the Family Holiday Party.





