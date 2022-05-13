Real Estate: La Jolla Cove – New Listing

Check out our new listing in La Jolla Cove (939 Coast Blvd 8A)

La Jolla Cove: Stunning panoramic whitewater views spanning from the Children’s pool to La Jolla Shores and beyond from this freshly remodeled spacious corner 2 bedroom plus unit in the highly sought-after A floor plan (assessor records reflect a 3-bedroom unit which has been thoughtfully redesigned and reconfigured into a spacious 2 bedroom with open concept living area) at the prestigious 939 Coast Blvd. address.

Valet and concierge services along with all the luxury amenities. Walk to all the shopping and restaurants in La Jolla village. Unit is being offered partially furnished with an inventory/exclusion list to be provided to buyer.

Listed at $4,350,000! If interested, please contact the Koubeserian Group today!

Ryan Koubeserian GRI (CalDRE #01738738) & Ara Koubeserian (CalDRE #00454510)

(619) 339-9736 | (619) 339-2383

