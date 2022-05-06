Friday, May 6, 2022
Quick Facts About the Coronado Shores

  • 32 Acres of prime beach front adjacent to the world-famous Hotel Del Coronado.
  • Ten luxurious towers affording view from the beautiful skyline of San Diego, Point Loma, and the Pacific Ocean.

  • Floor plans range from studios to, one, two and three bedroom condos.
  • 24-hour doorperson service. The grounds are monitored around the clock by community service patrol officers.
  • Four swimming pools, eight tennis courts, a fitness center, spa and 1,800 feet of Coronado beach.
  • Three minutes away from the beautiful Coronado Municipal 18-hole Golf Course.
  • The Beach Clubhouse hosts a bar, theatre night, card games, and dances. The Roeder Pavilion is available for private parties and special events.
  • Short walk to the Coronado Village with its unique shops and restaurants.
  • Ten minutes to Downtown San Diego, fifteen minutes to the airport and twenty minutes to Mexico.
  • Two-level parking garages plus guest parking around the Shores community.
  • All the condos are constructed of steel and concrete, Class A Construction standards. Each building has its own Homeowners’ Association and Board of Directors.
  • Ideal year-round climate in the privacy of “island style” living.
  • Coronado Shores… The ultimate beach house lifestyle.

