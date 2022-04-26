Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Age 50-Plus Adult Fitness Classes at John D. Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado

The month of May is almost here and the John D. Spreckels Center has monthly fitness classes for adults age 50-plus. Find the details online by clicking the links below for the class(es) you are interested in.

May Fitness Offerings:

Tai Chi

Stretch Relief (Restorative Yoga)

Zumba Gold

Strength, Balance and Flexibility (chair based with some standing exercise)

Line Dancing

Chair Yoga – Register by phone or in-person.

If any of these classes are of interest but you cannot attend the whole month, try a class when it’s convenient for you with our walk-in option! For questions, call 619-522-7343 or visit us at 1019 Seventh Street.

We’re looking forward to putting some play in your day!

