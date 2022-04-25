Monday, April 25, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Spring Bike Rodeos: Learning How to Ride for Safety

4 min.
By Bella Villarin

In partnership with the City of Coronado, San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, Coronado MainStreet, and Coronado Mobility Commission, the Coronado Unified School District recently offered three Spring Bike Rodeos for the Coronado community. These events highlighted bike safety educational training and emphasized the importance of safety, especially with the increase in popularity of electric bikes (e-bikes) and scooters. 

I had the opportunity to participate in the second Spring Bike Rodeo held at Village Elementary School. The one-hour session was led by instructors certified by the League of American Bicyclists. We began with bike helmet and bike safety checks, including learning how to ensure that the brakes, chains, air in tires, and seat height were all perfectly configured for the rider. Although riders above the age of 18 are not required to wear helmets, they are still highly recommended. After splitting into two groups, my instructor Mr. Kevin, led us through a series of safety oriented stations.

The first station stressed the importance of having control over your bike. Participants lined up on a track and the goal of the “race” was to cross the finish line last. Having to go as slowly as possible required concentration on balance and coordination, and I learned that standing upright was much easier than sitting down while maneuvering in a straight line.

Fellow riders and I lined up along the track to “race” towards the finish line. This exercise emphasized having control over your bike.

The second station emphasized yielding, common courtesy, and communication. Fellow riders and I followed a figure eight track, and we learned that whoever approached the intersection first had the right of way. In the case where multiple people lined up behind two places, riders would alternate proceeding forward. Just like cars and other vehicles, bicycles and scooters are required to stop at stop signs and at red lights.

This station emphasized yielding, common courtesy, and communication. Cones were set up to provide a mock intersection as participants navigated their way through the figure-eight track.

In our third station, we practiced turning our upper bodies and heads to the left, simulating a real-life situation where we would have to look for cars behind us. Since cyclists always ride on the right side of the road, we always turn our heads to the left to ensure that we will not be hit. 

This station allowed riders to practice turning their heads and upper bodies to the left, ensuring that the car behind them will not hit them.

Our last station was a simple game of follow the leader, where fellow riders and I followed closely behind one of the instructors. We ended the informative session with a recap of what we had learned, bike safety, and gift cards and coupons from local stores were awarded to the participants.

Mr. Kevin, the lead instructor, shared with me, “I teach e-bike classes a lot to both adults and kids, and one of the things I help them remember is that, sure, there is a speed limit, but the number on the sign isn’t as important as your speed relative to the traffic around you. So if the speed limit says 20, but everyone’s walking and going four miles an hour you should probably also be going four miles an hour. And on the other side of that coin, if you’re in the street and everyone’s going 25 miles an hour your bike should probably be able to go that fast as well. So, the space is there for everyone to use and the more predictable we are, be it an e-bike or a regular bike, the safer everybody will be.” 

Bike safety instructor Mr. Kevin led me through the intersection, allowing alternate bikers to proceed forward.

The Spring Bike Rodeos were both a fun and thorough way to bring awareness of safety on the road to bicyclists and those who ride scooters. Armed with this information, bikers have a renewed focus on safety, which will contribute greatly to the goal of an accident free community. 

 



Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.