Community Chorus Spring Concert at Spreckels – May 11

By City of Coronado

The Coronado Community Chorus invites you to its spring concert titled Nature’s Song. The performance will be held May 11th at 7 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.

Enjoy classical, folk and jazz song selections that speak to different aspects of nature. In nature we seek relief from the daily grind, look for solitude and rest, learn from, and seek inspiration. The natural world is a fount of abundance that supports every aspect of our lives. In return, we must care for its health by living sustainable lives and by doing what we can to preserve and protect our fragile and beautiful environment.

Come get inspired by the wonderful music sung by the Community Chorus and learn of the ways you can care for nature. This performance will be led by Elena Vizuet, Chorus director, Olena Galytska, collaborative pianist, and Amy Steward, Emerald Keepers, guest speaker.

The concert is free to attend, however, due to limited seating, an rsvp is necessary to reserve a seat. Please call 619-522-7343 to register.

 

 

 

 



