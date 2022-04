The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Admin predicts up to 9 feet of sea level rise in Coronado before the end of the Century. This would submerge First Street and its bayside homes, and endanger the Coronado Cays and Liberty Military Housing on the Silver Strand.

Brad Willis recently spoke with Congressman Scott Peters to discuss climate change and the growing problem of sewage contamination of our beaches from the Tijuana River:

