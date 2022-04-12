Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Update on Charlie Pretzinger’s Eagle Scout Project

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication.

Submitted by Charlie Pretzinger

I want to share with everyone how the first stage of my Eagle Scout Project turned out. Thanks to Bella Villarin’s article, Charlie Pretzinger’s Eagle Scout Project: Unwanted Bikes Going Full Cycle, I received over 50 bicycles from members of the community to be repaired, refurbished, and donated.

On April 9th scouts helped to repair the vast majority of the bikes to prepare them for their recipients, however I need to schedule one more day to finish the repairs. I am currently working to organize gifting the bikes to people in need with Bike SD. Thank you to The Coronado Times, the writer, and the people in the community who donated bicycles to help support my project.

Charlie Pretzinger

