Charlie Pretzinger’s Eagle Scout Project: Unwanted Bikes Going Full Cycle

Charlie Pretzinger has an aptitude for fixing things. He is an eighth grader at Coronado Middle School and is hosting a bike drive for his Eagle Scout project. Charlie joined Cub Scouts as a Tiger when he was in first grade and has been a part of Boy Scouts ever since. Before living in Coronado, Charlie’s family was stationed in Guam.

“When my family lived in Guam, every Friday night I would bike around base looking for bikes that people had left out for trash, and I would take them off the curb and repair them,” Charlie shared. “That’s how I taught myself how to fix bikes.”

Up until March 26, Charlie is collecting bicycles in any condition. New or old, working or not, Charlie will repair and refurbish the donated bikes himself, which will then be handed over to Bike SD’s Bike Match program, a local nonprofit.

“I was inspired to do this project because I just love repairing bikes and bikes in general. I can see myself going into mechanical engineering or something similar in the future,” Charlie shared.

Through his Eagle Scout project, Charlie hopes to spread joy to people in need and to those who are in the Bike Match program. There are currently 20 people in need of a bike on the currently growing waiting list. Charlie hopes to exceed that number in donations and to put a smile on someone’s face.

If you have an unused bike sitting in your garage or simply want to help Charlie out with his project, text 831-265-3416 to arrange a pick-up or drop-off with Charlie.