Sunday, March 6, 2022
FeaturedCommunityPeople

Charlie Pretzinger’s Eagle Scout Project: Unwanted Bikes Going Full Cycle

By Bella Villarin

Charlie Pretzinger has an aptitude for fixing things. He is an eighth grader at Coronado Middle School and is hosting a bike drive for his Eagle Scout project. Charlie joined Cub Scouts as a Tiger when he was in first grade and has been a part of Boy Scouts ever since. Before living in Coronado, Charlie’s family was stationed in Guam. 

“When my family lived in Guam, every Friday night I would bike around base looking for bikes that people had left out for trash, and I would take them off the curb and repair them,” Charlie shared. “That’s how I taught myself how to fix bikes.”

Up until March 26, Charlie is collecting bicycles in any condition. New or old, working or not, Charlie will repair and refurbish the donated bikes himself, which will then be handed over to Bike SD’s Bike Match program, a local nonprofit.

“I was inspired to do this project because I just love repairing bikes and bikes in general. I can see myself going into mechanical engineering or something similar in the future,” Charlie shared. 

Eighth grader Charlie Pretzinger with just a few of his bicycles that are going to be donated to the Bike SD’s Bike Match program.

Through his Eagle Scout project, Charlie hopes to spread joy to people in need and to those who are in the Bike Match program. There are currently 20 people in need of a bike on the currently growing waiting list. Charlie hopes to exceed that number in donations and to put a smile on someone’s face.

If you have an unused bike sitting in your garage or simply want to help Charlie out with his project, text 831-265-3416 to arrange a pick-up or drop-off with Charlie. 

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.