Ocean Boulevard Street, Sidewalk Improvements Update

The contractor on the project to improve access and pedestrian mobility on the west side of Ocean Boulevard is beginning to work on multiple segments. This hopefully will increase productivity and complete construction as soon as possible.

While work wraps up between R.H. Dana Place and Isabella Avenue (Segment 1), crews are beginning demolition operations between Marina Avenue and Ocean Drive (Segment 4). Those in the area will see various stages of work including sidewalk improvements, relocation of light poles and installation of new curb, gutter, sidewalk, and pedestrian ramps. This work will be followed by an asphalt overlay of Ocean Boulevard.

The current sidewalk width is very small in some places. The City Council defined the scope of work in January 2021 to include sidewalk widening to provide eight feet of clear pedestrian space in front of relocated street furniture placed at the back of the sidewalk. Additional design features include curb bulb-outs, which extend the sidewalk at crosswalks to reduce the effective street width to make it safer to cross, at six locations.

The work is expected to be completed by Memorial Day. Traffic and access will be impacted.





