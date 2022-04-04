Friends of the Library Book Sale on April 23

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library will once again be holding a Book Sale at the same time as the annual Flower Show. There will be changes, however, as the Book Sale will be held for one day only on April 23, from 9 am until 4 pm. The Book Sale location will be held on the grounds outside the Winn Room adjacent to the Coronado Library. The usual types of items will be for sale: books of all types including non-fiction and text-books, children’s books, art books, best-sellers and mysteries, collectible books, audio-books, DVDs, and various gift items.

The change to a one-day sale is being caused by several reasons. Donations of books have not been accepted recently due to Covid, so the inventory is lower. At the same time, the increasing costs of renting tents, tables, and other equipment associated with conducting the multi-day book-sale has reduced the income that is raised to help support the Coronado Library. Thus, setting up at Spreckels Park with the usual rented equipment for three days was not deemed the best way to achieve our fundraising goals. The one-day sale should still provide some revenue while sharing previously stored books to community and area readers.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library was formed in 1970 as a non-profit 501(c)3 organization to support the Coronado Library and its various activities. This includes a host of public programs, children’s and teen activities, concerts, art, and certain collections.

By buying books at the Book Sale, or at the Second Hand Bookshop at the library, you help support the Coronado Library, as well as enjoying a good or instructive read.





