Community Read 2022 Events

Programming surrounding the sixth annual Coronado Community Read begins Saturday, April 2, with a fun outdoor concert at the Coronado Public Library Park. This year’s pick is “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge. The Coronado Community Read Kick-off will feature the Coronado Big Band at 3 pm on Saturday, April 2.

The Library will be hosting multiple Community Read events that will be held all over Coronado throughout April. Events beginning the first week in April include book discussions, art activities for children, Storytime with the San Diego Zoo, teen events, lectures and talks. The highlight of the Community Read is an evening with the book’s author at 6:30 pm on April 7.

Visit the Library’s event calendar for further details.

View the printable flyer here: Community Read 2022 Brochure, or click the images below.





