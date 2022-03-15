Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon, By the Students, For the Students

A Coronado tradition like no other, the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) 35th Annual Telethon is bringing STEM and the ARTS learning to life on Wednesday, March 23rd from 5 pm-7pm with student hosts, school band and choir performances, and tons of winning opportunities! (New golf cart, anyone?)

“With students at the heart of all we do, the 2022 Telethon will highlight what is happening at our schools because of the amazing support of our Coronado community,” says Michelle Gilmore, CSF President and CEO. “Celebrating the 40th Birthday of CSF, we are sure you will love watching the student performances, highlights from each school site, and learning from students and principals just how each dollar raised impacts learning for every child, every day.”

This year, CSF is taking a hybrid approach with the Telethon, which will be streaming live through csfkids.org/telethon and Coronado TV, or you can stop by in-person and see the Village and Silver Strand bands, choirs, and CMS Choir and APA perform on the stage in Coronado Middle School’s Granzer Hall.

The Presenting Sponsor, the Alan Kinzel Realty Group, returns this year to support the Telethon at the highest level. Additional business partners include Mullins Orthodontics, Willis Allen Real Estate, Hotel del Coronado, Buona Forchetta, California American Water, San Diego Golf Carts, La Mer, Spiro’s Greek Café, Nicolls Design and Build, Clayton’s/Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, Gelato Paradiso, CMG Mortgage, and High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen.

The competition will be fierce with all the prizes available. The school vs school competition is back, with an all-school pizza party for the campus with the highest percentage of participation. The second prize is an all-school gelato party, generously donated by Gelato Paradiso. New this year is the Alumni Challenge, where CHS Alumni are challenging all former classmates to make a donation and give a shout-out to their class. The winning class will win a champagne toast at the All-Class reunion.

Whether you’re in it for the Holland’s Bike Shop beach cruiser, the custom surfboard from Emerald City, or you purchase opportunity drawing tickets to win the 2022 Forester 6-seater golf cart, generously underwritten by Willis Allen of Coronado, all donations make CUSD students the big winners! All donors will have their names read live on the air as the night unfolds. To make your donation or learn more, visit csfkids.org/telethon.





