Council Approves Free Summer Shuttle Program for 2022







This week, the City Council authorized the 2022 Free Summer Shuttle Program, which will operate this year from May 27 through Sept. 5.

An agreement with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System allows the use of four MTS buses along the existing Route 904 around the Village area of Coronado at a cost to the City of $192,312. Buses will run in 15-minute intervals. Once again, with the City’s support, this will be a free service to all passengers.

In addition, the City will purchase 1,000 MTS day passes for distribution to the Coronado Cays for use during the program. The City also will operate free bus service from the Coronado Cays to the Community Center on Monday, July 4, every 30 minutes.

Coronado has annually provided free shuttle service to the community since 2013 except for one year during the pandemic. The City is planning a kick-off event for May 27. Details will be released when confirmed.