Sales Tax Update for Third Quarter 2021 Shows Rebound







The City of Coronado receives 1 cent of sales tax for every transaction that occurs within the city limits.

Coronado’s July through September 2021 sales tax update report shows that sales tax increased by 42.3% for the third quarter as compared to the same quarter in 2020. This strong percentage gain signifies the continued rebound from the pandemic impacts of a year ago. The rebound is positive news as it suggests returning economic health for our local businesses and stable jobs for our local employees.

If this continues through the fall, we will have moved to economic recovery sooner than forecasted. A copy of the third quarter sales tax update report, describing Coronado sales by business group as well as state-wide results, can be found on the city’s website.