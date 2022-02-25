Saturday, February 26, 2022
City of Coronado

Sales Tax Update for Third Quarter 2021 Shows Rebound

By City of Coronado


The City of Coronado receives 1 cent of sales tax for every transaction that occurs within the city limits.

Coronado’s July through September 2021 sales tax update report shows that sales tax increased by 42.3% for the third quarter as compared to the same quarter in 2020. This strong percentage gain signifies the continued rebound from the pandemic impacts of a year ago. The rebound is positive news as it suggests returning economic health for our local businesses and stable jobs for our local employees.

If this continues through the fall, we will have moved to economic recovery sooner than forecasted. A copy of the third quarter sales tax update report, describing Coronado sales by business group as well as state-wide results, can be found on the city’s website.

 

 

 

City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.