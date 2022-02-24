Coronado Beach Makes Top 25 of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best Beaches in U.S.







“Yeah, we wish we were there, too. White sands, rugged coastlines, the works—these are the beaches that travelers dream of all year long,” states TripAdvisor about their yearly best beaches list.

Spanning 10 states, with the majority in Florida, Hawaii, and California, Coronado Beach has taken the #15 spot on TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Best Beaches list.

Some of the comments include:

“Gorgeous beach stretches on and on.”

“It is beautiful, soft white sand, so clean, and blue waves.”

“I live in San Diego and have access to all the beaches and this one is just one of the very best. Beautiful white sand, excellent lifeguard coverage, fantastic for families.”

