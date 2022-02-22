Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Coronado in 2023







Good times and good Mexican food will always go together, just like tacos and tequila! Sam Fox, Coronado resident and renowned restaurateur, will open Blanco Cocina + Cantina in 2023 as a lively and vibrant, Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant, on the corner of Orange and B Avenues, just down the road from sister restaurant, The Henry.

“Blanco and Coronado are made for one another. They both offer something special that really draws people in,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “Blanco’s menu includes all my favorite Mexican dishes and an incredible beverage menu full of really good margaritas. It’s like taking a vacation in your neighborhood.”

Blanco Cocina + Cantina will provide a laid-back party atmosphere, perfect for sipping the day away while enjoying craveable dishes like Cheese Crisps (aka Mexican Pizza) and the Chimichanga – a Sonoran regional staple. Blanco will offer Chimichangas with decedent fillings such as short rib machaca or braised chicken. Other show-stealers on the menu include Tiger Shrimp Fajitas with spicy garlic butter, and tacos on handmade corn tortillas with Slow Cooked BBQ pork, roasted corn slaw, pickled onion, and crema fresca. Wash it all down with any of the house made margaritas, squeezed fresh all day long, like the Jalapeño & Pineapple Margarita with chile verde liqueur & habanero bitters or a Frozen Paloma with blood orange, grapefruit, and blanco tequila.

The interior décor will be inspired by traditional Mexican colors and patterns to transport you to a place that’s full of life. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite over a lunch meeting, craving dinner with the fam, in need of a pick me up after a long day at work or treating yourself after a job well done, step into Blanco Cocina + Cantina to escape the daily grind and get the fiesta of flavor started.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

1301 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Opening 2023