Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Coronado in 2023

Blanco Cocina + Cantina to bring fresh Sonoran-style Mexican food, margaritas, and good times to Coronado. Opening in 2023 at 1301 Orange Ave.

Good times and good Mexican food will always go together, just like tacos and tequila! Sam Fox, Coronado resident and renowned restaurateur, will open Blanco Cocina + Cantina in 2023 as a lively and vibrant, Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant, on the corner of Orange and B Avenues, just down the road from sister restaurant, The Henry.

“Blanco and Coronado are made for one another. They both offer something special that really draws people in,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “Blanco’s menu includes all my favorite Mexican dishes and an incredible beverage menu full of really good margaritas. It’s like taking a vacation in your neighborhood.”

Blanco Cocina + Cantina will provide a laid-back party atmosphere, perfect for sipping the day away while enjoying craveable dishes like Cheese Crisps (aka Mexican Pizza) and the Chimichanga – a Sonoran regional staple. Blanco will offer Chimichangas with decedent fillings such as short rib machaca or braised chicken. Other show-stealers on the menu include Tiger Shrimp Fajitas with spicy garlic butter, and tacos on handmade corn tortillas with Slow Cooked BBQ pork, roasted corn slaw, pickled onion, and crema fresca. Wash it all down with any of the house made margaritas, squeezed fresh all day long, like the Jalapeño & Pineapple Margarita with chile verde liqueur & habanero bitters or a Frozen Paloma with blood orange, grapefruit, and blanco tequila.

The interior décor will be inspired by traditional Mexican colors and patterns to transport you to a place that’s full of life. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite over a lunch meeting, craving dinner with the fam, in need of a pick me up after a long day at work or treating yourself after a job well done, step into Blanco Cocina + Cantina to escape the daily grind and get the fiesta of flavor started.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina
1301 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Opening 2023
Fox Restaurant Concepts was founded by Sam Fox, James Beard nominee and recipient of the Golden Chain and Hot Concept awards by Nation’s Restaurant News. The company was founded in 1998 with the opening of Wildflower in Tucson, Arizona, and has since introduced dozens of ever-evolving restaurant brands. Fox now has a team of 5,000 employees in over 60 locations that span across the U.S. Current Fox Restaurant Concepts in the area include The Henry, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, and Flower Child.

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

