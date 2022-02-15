Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Education

CUSD Announces Expansion of Transitional Kindergarten Classes Beginning 2022-2023 School Year

By Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District 

Coronado Unified School District is excited to announce the expansion of Transitional Kindergarten (TK) beginning in the 2022-23 school year. TK is the first year of a two-year kindergarten experience. Four-year-olds who turn five between September 2 and February 2 are eligible to enroll in TK this coming school year.

Half-day (three hour) TK classes, with a 12:1 student teacher ratio, will be offered at both Village and Silver Strand Elementary Schools. Currently the classes are scheduled for the morning but depending on enrollment could also be offered in the afternoon.

Based on research indicating that an early and strong foundation for learning matters in long term student success, California recently passed legislation expanding funding for early childhood education. TK is still optional but provides an additional option for parents and serves as a stepping stone between preschool and kindergarten.

Parents and guardians interested in learning more about the program should complete a pre-registration survey, by March 4, 2022 to receive additional information/updates about student enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year.

  Link to Survey

Source: Coronado Unified School District 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

