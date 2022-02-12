Saturday, February 12, 2022
Crime

Police Make Arrest for Drug, Gun Possession

By City of Coronado

police image

On Friday, Feb. 4, just before 3 am, Officer Alvin Chan noticed two men walking around some alleys while smoking, a violation of the City’s Municipal Code. He spoke to the two men. One had several warrants from multiple states, however, none were extraditable. They were released but mentioned they had parked in the area.

Officer Chan located their truck and found a man sleeping inside with a 1.5-pound bag of marijuana. There was also drug paraphernalia in plain sight. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a stolen loaded Glock handgun and brass knuckles. The registered owner of the truck, a 50-year-old male, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana for sale, and brass knuckles. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

 

 

 



