Clayton’s Partners With CUSD To Thank Teachers & Staff With Well-Deserved Gift Cards

Coronado Unified School District has partnered with Mary Frese, owner of Clayton’s chain of restaurants and annual supporter of Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF), to thank all CUSD teachers and staff for their hard work and commitment to our students during this challenging time. Teachers have been flexible in teaching both in-person and remotely as needed. Maintenance and Operations have been at school sites keeping schools clean and safe. Nurses, Covid-response team, administrative support staff, and IT have been working every day, even over the holiday break, to make sure our students are supported in their learning.

Karl Mueller, Superintendent of CUSD, knew he wanted to recognize his staff for going above and beyond while also supporting the local community, and CSF was proud to connect CUSD directly with Frese, who was eager to jump on board with the idea. Frese owns local-favorites Clayton’s and Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, both located on Orange Avenue, Clayton’s Mexican Take Out on 10th Street, as well as Clayton’s Galley on Harbor Island Drive in San Diego.

“I didn’t even have to think about it,” said Frese. “During hard times, I have been so moved by the support of my restaurants from this community. I am so happy I can give back to our staff and teachers.”

CUSD and Clayton’s collaborated to give gift cards to all 400 CUSD teachers and staff. Each staff member will be receiving a gift card worth $40 that can be used at any of the three Clayton’s Coronado locations.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have witnessed extraordinary contributions from our CUSD staff; their commitment to our students’ health, safety, and success cannot be overstated,” said Karl Mueller, Superintendent of CUSD. “It is reassuring to see those within the community who recognize the strain COVID has placed on public education and, in response, graciously celebrate our local champions for their service. Mary has been a long-time supporter of our schools and we are so grateful for her enthusiastic support of this gift to our staff. Thank you, Mary Frese, for this generous acknowledgement of our staff’s effort and commitment to the students in CUSD.”

The announcement was made at the January 20th School Board Meeting and was cheered by all in attendance. The gift cards will be distributed early next week.





